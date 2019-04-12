It’s National Grilled Cheese Day

Big Bread and Big Cheese want you to know something…there’s a day for everything but today’s highlight is delicious. Friday (April 12th) is National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day. Cooked bread with cheese in the middle has been around for centuries but the version we know and love dates back to the 1920s. It was then when sliced bread and cheese became available to most of the public. There are many different ways to fulfill your grilled cheese fix. Some grilled cheese-centric restaurants are offering deals today. Check around town to see if you can find one.

