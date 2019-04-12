Fugitive Arrested After Taunting Police On Facebook

When are criminals going to learn to stay off of Facebook? A Pennsylvania woman just learned that lesson the hard way. Late last month, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office posted its Most Wanted list to Facebook. One of the people on that list, Chloe Jones, couldn’t help but taunt police by commenting “Do you guys do pick up or delivery??” with a string of laughing-face emojis. As if that wasn’t dumb enough, Jones also mentioned her location – a hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. Sure enough, that’s where police found her and took her into custody. Jones had been wanted for a simple assault case. After her arrest, police posted her mugshot and said “Ms. Chloe Jones and her witty comments are taking a hiatus from our Facebook comments section due to the jail not having internet for her to use.”

