Life

Supreme Court Will Rule On Whether Curse Words Can Be Trademarked

Posted on

Next week, there will be a whole lot of profanities uttered at the U.S. Supreme Court. That’s because the Court will be hearing a free-speech case on whether or not foul language can be part of a legal trademark. The case is being brought by clothing designer Erik Brunetti, whose streetwear brand is an acronym for “Friends U Can’t Trust”. The profane-sounding name was denied by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Current law allows the Office to deny trademarks containing ‘scandalous’ words. Brunetti says it’s a First Amendment issue and that the Office doesn’t apply the law evenly. The Court will begin hearing arguments on Monday.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top