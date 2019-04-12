Supreme Court Will Rule On Whether Curse Words Can Be Trademarked

Next week, there will be a whole lot of profanities uttered at the U.S. Supreme Court. That’s because the Court will be hearing a free-speech case on whether or not foul language can be part of a legal trademark. The case is being brought by clothing designer Erik Brunetti, whose streetwear brand is an acronym for “Friends U Can’t Trust”. The profane-sounding name was denied by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Current law allows the Office to deny trademarks containing ‘scandalous’ words. Brunetti says it’s a First Amendment issue and that the Office doesn’t apply the law evenly. The Court will begin hearing arguments on Monday.

