Star Wars Episode 9 Trailer Drops, Title Revealed

The first trailer for Star Wars Episode IX dropped on Friday, along with the title – The Rise Of Skywalker. The trailer opens with a voiceover from Mark Hamill and an image of a lightsaber-wielding Rey standing alone in the desert. You’ll also see glimpses of Kylo Ren, Poe Dameron, Finn, and BB-8, along with old favorites like Lando Calrissian, C-3P0, and Princess Leia – along with a mysterious, sinister laugh at the end. The Rise Of Skywalker will end the current Star Wars trilogy and will be the last Star Wars movie for a while, with the franchise taking a ‘hiatus’ (THANK GOD) according to Disney. The movie hits theaters this December.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.