Movie Club: Win Tickets to see Shazam on us!

WELCOME MOVIE CLUB

SHAZAM MOVIE TICKETS ON US!

X96 Movie Club members can enter below all weekend long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Shazam on us!

The winners will be chosen Monday at 5pm, so enter quick for your chance to see this exciting new and hilarious movie!

Not an X96 Movie Club Member yet? We’re recruiting now! Text ‘MOVIES’ to 33986 to join.