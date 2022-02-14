Offensive Words Removed from ‘Wordle’

Less than two months after The New York Times acquired Wordle, it’s making changes to the popular online game.
The news agency has revealed a bunch of words it’s deemed offensive, the Times has announced. Among the words that have been the heave-ho are “b*tch,” “wh*re” and “sl*ts,” officials have revealed. That means if a player guesses one of the offensive words, it won’t be allowed and the player will have to take another guess.
New York Times removes some offensive words from Wordle – https://t.co/hF5xsTOssK pic.twitter.com/nHEzmfALEr
— Gamerabble (@gamerabble) February 14, 2022
“Offensive words will always be omitted from consideration,” a Times rep says. “As we have just started Wordle’s transition to the Times website, we are still in the process of removing those words from the game play.”
If a word is in the dictionary, should it be allowed in Wordle?
