That Bouncing QR Code Ad Crashed Coinbase’s Website

The most memorable commercial from last night’s Super Bowl was also the strangest – 60 seconds of a QR code bouncing around the screen like a vintage screen saver.

Turns out the ad was for the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase – and managed to be both a success and a failure for the company.

While the ad drove some 20 million people to the website, the traffic was so intense that it temporarily crashed the page.

Coinbase’s bouncing QR code Super Bowl ad was so popular it crashed the app https://t.co/qfaY4Zs196 pic.twitter.com/xuydO3KQ0z — The Verge (@verge) February 14, 2022

Those that managed to get through were treated to a promotion of $15 worth of Bitcoin for creating an account, along with a $3 million sweepstakes.

