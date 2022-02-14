Texas Man Loses $9.5 Million On Super Bowl Bet

How’d you make out with your Super Bowl bets? Hopefully, you did better than the Texas man who lost a whopping $9.5 million by betting on the Bengals.
Texas businessman Jim McIngvale, better known as ‘Mattress Mack’, lost $9.5 million betting on the Bengals to win.
McIngvale has become a local legend for his gambling ways – he won $3.4 million betting on the Bucs in last year’s Super Bowl, but lost big on Alabama’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game.
Jim McIngvale, otherwise known as Mattress Mack, bet a record $9.5 million on the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI. Despite losing, McIngvale is feeling fine about his decision. https://t.co/RlHsswoEH9 #SBLVI #Rams #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/fTPr5lKZql
\’Fess up – how much did you win or lose on the Super Bowl?
