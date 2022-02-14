Life

Texas Man Loses $9.5 Million On Super Bowl Bet

How’d you make out with your Super Bowl bets? Hopefully, you did better than the Texas man who lost a whopping $9.5 million by betting on the Bengals.

Texas businessman Jim McIngvale, better known as ‘Mattress Mack’, lost $9.5 million betting on the Bengals to win.

McIngvale has become a local legend for his gambling ways – he won $3.4 million betting on the Bucs in last year’s Super Bowl, but lost big on Alabama’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game.

\’Fess up – how much did you win or lose on the Super Bowl?

