Get Free Food on National Fast Food Day!

Yes, people, today is National Fast Food Day, and to celebrate there are plenty of your favorite fast food spots offering free food. So if you’re looking to grab a quick bite for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you may want to make plans to get in line at these restaurants. Chick-Fil-A, Burger King, Wendy’s Hardee’s, McDonald’s, and Sonic are just a few of the burger joints offering up deals.

Other places like Dunkin’ and Daitry Queen also will have deals for you to celebrate National Fast Food Day like a true Fast Foodie.

#NationalFastFoodDay If it doesn’t get all over the place it doesn’t belong in your face 🍔😋😈 pic.twitter.com/wcOnbdmm2y — HK (@HKgolfgoon) November 16, 2018

Most cats prefer Burger King over McDonald’s. Any fast food place that gives us a crown will always get our vote. (However, Happy Meal toys are lots of fun to knock under the fridge…)#NationalFastFoodDay pic.twitter.com/ddtJsJaBni — “Mad Cat” Cattis (@GeneralCattis) November 16, 2018

Hungry yet? Lifehacker has a great list on the deals you can find for this very ‘Merican holiday.