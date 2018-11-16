Life

Get Free Food on National Fast Food Day!

Posted on

Yes, people, today is National Fast Food Day, and to celebrate there are plenty of your favorite fast food spots offering free food. So if you’re looking to grab a quick bite for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you may want to make plans to get in line at these restaurants. Chick-Fil-A, Burger King, Wendy’s Hardee’s, McDonald’s, and Sonic are just a few of the burger joints offering up deals.

Other places like Dunkin’ and Daitry Queen also will have deals for you to celebrate National Fast Food Day like a true Fast Foodie.

Hungry yet? Lifehacker has a great list on the deals you can find for this very ‘Merican holiday.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top