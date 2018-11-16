Amazon Prime Members Can See “Aquaman” Early

If you are an Amazon Prime Member here’s some good news. Because you’re a Prime member you can see “Aquaman” five days before it’s released in theaters. On December 15, members can see the advanced screening at Regal Cinemas, Cinepolis, Showcase Cinemas, Studio Movie Grill, ArcLight, and Bow Tie Cinemas. Early reviews of “Aquaman” have been good, but because of the bulk of movies being released on that day, there were talks of moving its release date.

Only time will tell if the move will be good for the film, but to gain buzz for the Christmas release is a pretty cool thing.