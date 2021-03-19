Get Ready: Mike Tyson Plans Boxing Return In May

Mike Tyson will be back again in May and he promises to “go all out.”

The former boxing heavyweight champ announced his next bout will take place Memorial Day weekend at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Tyson took part in an exhibition with Roy Jones Jr. last November.

Mike Tyson wants to ‘go all out’ in boxing return: ‘I want to do it again’ https://t.co/BUuwslj7z2 pic.twitter.com/gRyNTnuaXu — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 19, 2021

The 54-year-old made the announcement informally on his “Hotboxin” podcast.

Tyson didn’t mention an opponent, but he and Evander Holyfield have reportedly been in talks.

Can you imagine the hype if he does get in the ring with Holyfield?