Going Up: Gas Prices Spike

You’ve probably noticed this if you’ve filled up your car with gas lately — prices at the pump have jumped 25 cents a gallon in the past couple of weeks.

It’s now up to $2.89 on average.

Experts blame the spike on the lingering effect of massive power outages that caused several Texas refineries to shut down last month.

Gas prices have climbed 72 cents overall since November 20.

Gas prices jump 25 cents in two weeks​ https://t.co/UG5KQsCUVH — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) March 14, 2021

The highest average price right in the U.S. is $3.86 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay area; the lowest is $2.48 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

If gas prices continue to go up, would that change your travel plans for Spring Break or headed into summer?