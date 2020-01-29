Google Search Data Reveals People think the Coronavirus is Related to Corona Beer

China’s deadly coronavirus is threatening yet another victim — only this time, it’s not a person. Data released by Google appears to indicate a lot of people believe the virus is related to Corona beer. Searches for such phrases as “corona beer virus,” “beer virus” and “beer coronavirus” have spiked all over the world in the past week, according to Google. Needless to say, the two have nothing to do with each other. The coronavirus is a viral strain that’s infected 6,000 residents of it’s country of origin, and killed more than 100. Cases have turned up in several other countries over the past two weeks, including five in the United States. Corona is a beer that originates in Mexico — which, incidentally, has so far remained coronavirus-free.

No, not like the beer: As coronavirus spreads, people mistakenly think it’s related to the beverage. https://t.co/ZLHpcqsMgh — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) January 29, 2020