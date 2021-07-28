Gorilla Hurls Poop at Disney World Guest

Disney World’s interactive Animal Kingdom may have gotten a little too interactive for one visitor who became the target of a poop-hurling gorilla.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, a gorilla can be seen doing his business in his natural habitat as the person taking the video watches from a nearby footbridge.

Suddenly, without warning, a huge pile of steaming dung comes rocketing toward the cameraperson, landing with a squishy thud on the bridge. A second poop bomb quickly follows before the video taker decides to leave before the gorilla hits its target.

The clip, which is titled “Crappy Day at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom,” has received 2,452 likes since it was posted on Sunday.

What’s the strangest thing you’ve seen an animal do at a zoo or wildlife park?