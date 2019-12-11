Greta Thunberg Declared Time’s 2019 Person Of The Year

Time announced Wednesday that Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is the magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year. At just 16-years-old, she is also the youngest person to ever receive the title, according to editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal. Thunberg inspired millions of students to take part in a series of global strikes to protest for climate justice and addressed world leaders at September’s UN Climate action summit. Felsenthal says Thunberg “represents a broader generational shift in the culture,” as part of the reason for her selection, adding, “She embodies youth activism.”
.@GretaThunberg is TIME's 2019 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/YZ7U6Up76v pic.twitter.com/SWALBfeGl6
— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2019
