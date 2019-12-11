Life

Young Adults Can’t Tell Time On A Watch

Technology is great but it has left some younger people lost in the appreciation of the classics. A new study says that 1 out of 5 people 18 to 24 years-old can’t tell time on an analog watch. The numbers are just slightly better for people 25 to 34-years-old. This news is devastating to watchmakers. According to The Daily Mail, traditional watch sales are plummeting year after year. Smartphones and smartwatches are telling the time and doing so much more.

