Guess Who’s Stopping By?

This Friday at 8:45 am, Things will Get Strange
The new season starts on October 27th, so hopefully, our special guest can give us some insight into the new season you’ll be binge-watching before All Hallow’s Eve. Gaten Matarazzo, who you know as Dustin Henderson from “Stranger Things” will be chatting with Radio From Hell, live, in-studio this Friday, October 20th at 8:45 am. Tune in or make sure you are watching the Radio From Hell live stream.
