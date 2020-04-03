Gun Sales Skyrocket 85 Percent in March

Toilet paper and hand sanitizer aren’t the only items that have been selling like crazy since the coronavirus pandemic began. Sales of firearms in the U.S. went through the roof in March, spiking 85 percent over the same month last year, according to statistics released by the FBI. More than 192,000 background checks were conducted last month, more than any other month in at least 20 years, data indicates. All totaled, the FBI conducted 9 million background checks in January, February, and March — a new record. The rush to buy firearms has left many gun shops with empty shelves as they struggle to meet the demand — and that means prices are on their up, says economist Jurgen Brauer. “Much of the industry’s inventory will have been depleted so that we anticipate that weapons and ammunition prices increase as well,” Brauer says.

Gun sales surge 85 percent https://t.co/MqEq0VcfwY — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) April 3, 2020