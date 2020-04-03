The former fitness guru Richard Simmons has resurfaced during the quarantine. Simmons wants to help you work out at home but only online.

For the first time in six years, Simmons’ YouTube channel began posting. It’s nothing new but it’s something to do to keep you fit with Richard Simmons’ signature moves! Fans asked for it and got it!

Will you be sweatin’ out the quarantine with Richard Simmons?

Richard Simmons Quarantine Comeback, Helping People Workout https://t.co/BpwsNM6OtH — TMZ (@TMZ) April 3, 2020