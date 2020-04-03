Dunkin’ Giving Away Free Donuts Every Friday in April to Lift Spirits During Crisis

Dunkin’ is doing whatever it can to help uplift our spirits during this time of uncertainty. If you are a Dunkin’ perks member, you can get a free donut every Friday with the purchase of a beverage. This promotion was initially for the month of March, but the company decided to extend the sweetness. Dunkin’ tweeted DD Perks Members: We wanted to continue to sprinkle joy, so we’re extending Free Donut Friday to April. That’s four more Fridays to treat yourself. When DD Perks members buy any drink, they get a free donut.

Krispy Kreme, you’re move!

