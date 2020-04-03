Life

Dunkin’ Giving Away Free Donuts Every Friday in April to Lift Spirits During Crisis

Posted on

Dunkin’ is doing whatever it can to help uplift our spirits during this time of uncertainty. If you are a Dunkin’ perks member, you can get a free donut every Friday with the purchase of a beverage. This promotion was initially for the month of March, but the company decided to extend the sweetness. Dunkin’ tweeted DD Perks Members: We wanted to continue to sprinkle joy, so we’re extending Free Donut Friday to April. That’s four more Fridays to treat yourself. When DD Perks members buy any drink, they get a free donut.

Krispy Kreme, you’re move!

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top