Guy Fieri’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund Has Raised Almost $25 Million for Struggling Workers

Guy Fieri is still working hard to help restaurant workers and his relief fund is proof.

Guy’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund has raised almost $25 million to help out restaurant workers who may be struggling due to the coronavirus.

More than 43,000 workers were approved for $500 grants through the relief fund, many saying that they would use their grants for living expenses.

The chef and TV star partnered with the National Restaurant Association to start the initiative last year. https://t.co/OmXDMsy0zJ — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) April 13, 2021

Fieri told CBS, “You know, so many people work in the restaurant industry in multiple jobs, second jobs, single moms, single parents, students, retirees. And the restaurant industry is massively important to our communities. And so,

when I saw this coming, I said, ‘We got to do something to get some money to these folks.”

Do you watch Guy Fieri’s TV shows? Are you or someone you know struggling as a restaurant worker?