Life

White Claw Announces New Flavors, 8% Seltzer

Posted on

White Claw is ready to change things up this summer.

The seltzer brand has announced that it will be releasing a version with a higher ABV.

White Claw Seltzer Surge will see drinks in the 8% ABV, a bump up from the 5% offerings. You can find the Surge
products in blood orange and cranberry flavors.

White Claw also announced a new variety pack, featuring three new flavors: strawberry, pineapple, and blackberry.

Do you have a favorite White Claw flavor? Would you try something with a little more ABV?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top