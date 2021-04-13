White Claw Announces New Flavors, 8% Seltzer

White Claw is ready to change things up this summer.
The seltzer brand has announced that it will be releasing a version with a higher ABV.
White Claw Seltzer Surge will see drinks in the 8% ABV, a bump up from the 5% offerings. You can find the Surge
products in blood orange and cranberry flavors.
White Claw also announced a new variety pack, featuring three new flavors: strawberry, pineapple, and blackberry.
Do you have a favorite White Claw flavor? Would you try something with a little more ABV?
