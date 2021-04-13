Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Getting Upgrades

With Disneyland reopening at the end of April, fans can expect some changes to one of its most popular rides.

The Haunted Mansion attraction will be boasting some upgrades to its decor.

Outside, there will be changes to the “landscaping,” with tributes to departed pets.

Inside, guests will see the return of the “April to December” portrait, which shows a woman aging as guests walk closer.

How Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Will Be Different When The Park Reopens https://t.co/x8HUKy90wa — MassMoviecidePodcast (@Massmoviecide) April 13, 2021

Guests can enjoy this and other attractions at Disneyland by making park reservations.

Are you planning on going back to Disneyland as soon as it opens? What is your favorite attraction at Disneyland?