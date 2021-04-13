Airbnb Tries To Crack Down On July 4 House Parties

Airbnb is removing 1-night home listings for July 4th weekend in hopes of helping to stop a spike in coronavirus cases.

Airbnb announced Monday it will block single-night reservations for entire homes through the weekend of July 4th as part of its ban on large parties during the pandemic.

The company stated, “Public health and safety experts are still saying mass gatherings should not happen.”

The short-term rental company will block one-night reservations during the Fourth of July weekend to discourage unauthorized parties.

In Texas, Airbnb has already suspended/removed 80 listings in violation of its party ban which caps bookings at 16 people.

