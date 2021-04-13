U.S. ‘Pauses’ Johnson & Johnson Vaccine After Clotting Reports

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administrating the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the CDC and FDA said it was investigating clots and reduced platelet counts in six women post-vaccination.

All six were women between the ages of 18 and 48; one died and a second is hospitalized in critical condition.

The CDC and FDA said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. https://t.co/SZQJ38qNM2 — The Associated Press (@AP) April 13, 2021

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

If you’ve gotten the vaccine, which one did you get? Did you have any side effects?