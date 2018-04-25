Hank Azaria Willing To Step Aside As The Voice Of Apu On THE SIMPSONS

Should “Apu” Be Retired From The Simpsons?

That’s the question Hank Azaria, who is the voice of Apu among many others on the show, address last night while talking with The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert. Obviously times have changed in pop culture since Apu’s first appearance on the Simpsons nearly 30 years ago, and Azaria agrees that it is time to take a solid look at the message the show is sending.

What do you think? Is it time for Apu to go? Or should he “come again!” Sorry.. I couldn’t resist.