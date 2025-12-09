Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with JD From December 9th, 2025

3 bit gamer
Just my annual tradition of reminding you about CamelCamelCamel
  • Check Amazon items on sale to make sure they’re actually on sale and not just a lie
  • See the sale history of items and buy them at their historical lowest
  • https://camelcamelcamel.com/
For the morbidly curious, you can now browse the Epstein emails in Gmail
  • Currently released Jeffrey Epstein emails conveniently formatted in a Gmail instance
  • Search, browse by name, sorted into 2,200 emails
  • https://jmail.world/
Need a sketchy URL? I’ve got a URL lengthener for you!
Got a question about life? Why not ask The Simpsons
How colorblind are you? Find out with ColorFind
Radio From Hell
