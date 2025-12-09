Tech Talk with JD From December 9th, 2025

Just my annual tradition of reminding you about CamelCamelCamel

Check Amazon items on sale to make sure they’re actually on sale and not just a lie

See the sale history of items and buy them at their historical lowest

https://camelcamelcamel.com/

For the morbidly curious, you can now browse the Epstein emails in Gmail

Currently released Jeffrey Epstein emails conveniently formatted in a Gmail instance

Search, browse by name, sorted into 2,200 emails

https://jmail.world/ Need a sketchy URL? I’ve got a URL lengthener for you! Insert your link, then

Here’s an awesome link to X96.com https://www.namitjain.com/tools/url-lengthener/scripts/folders/important/archive/you/of/deluxe/cache/this/dare/you/ultra/logs/user/✨/ultimate/archive/assets/pro/ultra/logs/🌀/keeps/you/dare?data=aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ4OTYuY29tJTJG&utm_source=infinite&utm_medium=spaghetti&utm_campaign=hyper-elongation&cachebust=1765247359139&meta=loremipsumdolorsitamet"e1=the-unexamined-life-is-not-worth-living"e2=this-is-long-meaning-of-life

https://www.namitjain.com/tools/url-lengthener Got a question about life? Why not ask The Simpsons? Enter your question and let a Simpsons clip answer it for you!

https://tvsimulator.com/says/

How colorblind are you? Find out with ColorFind