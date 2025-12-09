Tech Talk with JD From December 9th, 2025

Just my annual tradition of reminding you about CamelCamelCamel
- Check Amazon items on sale to make sure they’re actually on sale and not just a lie
- See the sale history of items and buy them at their historical lowest
- https://camelcamelcamel.com/
For the morbidly curious, you can now browse the Epstein emails in Gmail
- Currently released Jeffrey Epstein emails conveniently formatted in a Gmail instance
- Search, browse by name, sorted into 2,200 emails
- https://jmail.world/
Need a sketchy URL? I’ve got a URL lengthener for you!
- Insert your link, then
- Here’s an awesome link to X96.com https://www.namitjain.com/tools/url-lengthener/scripts/folders/important/archive/you/of/deluxe/cache/this/dare/you/ultra/logs/user/✨/ultimate/archive/assets/pro/ultra/logs/🌀/keeps/you/dare?data=aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ4OTYuY29tJTJG&utm_source=infinite&utm_medium=spaghetti&utm_campaign=hyper-elongation&cachebust=1765247359139&meta=loremipsumdolorsitamet"e1=the-unexamined-life-is-not-worth-living"e2=this-is-long-meaning-of-life
- https://www.namitjain.com/tools/url-lengthener
Got a question about life? Why not ask The Simpsons?
- Enter your question and let a Simpsons clip answer it for you!
- https://tvsimulator.com/says/
How colorblind are you? Find out with ColorFind
- Find the different color square
- Colors get more similar and squares multiply
- Go for the top score on the leaderboard!
- https://5jqdmjxdwavv.trickle.host/