Boner Candidate #1: DANCING IN THE HORSE POOP

This year, a disgusting incident involving the NYPD’s horses became a major topic of conversation at a parade. Dancers performing right after the mounted police passed by Macy’s storefront were forced to dance in horse manure that had not been promptly cleaned up. Several young women, wearing thin dance flats, were exposed to the germs and had their expensive costumes ruined by the un-scooped waste. The article concludes that these dancers deserved better treatment, and proper planning should have been in place to clean up the inevitable horse droppings.

Boner Candidate #2: THE UNBELIEVABLY PETTY POLICIES OF DONALD JOHN TRUMP.

The National Park Service has removed Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth from its list of free admission days, despite both having recently been recognized as federal holidays. Several other days were added to the list, including Constitution Day and Flag Day. This change, which is one of the latest efforts to remove diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, means U.S. citizens and residents will still receive waived entrance fees on the remaining designated holidays.

Boner Candidate #3: IF MAGA ISN’T BEING PETTY, YOU CAN BE SURE THEY’RE BEING CRUEL.

Senator Joni Ernst introduced the McSCUSE ME Act to prevent SNAP benefits from being used at fast-food restaurants, claiming the change would ensure dollars are spent on “nutrient-rich foods.” Her proposal targets the optional state Restaurant Meals Program, which allows eligible limited groups like the elderly, disabled, and homeless to purchase prepared meals. Ernst and the current administration cite concerns over fraud and misuse, alleging blue states are “abusing SNAP” and spending millions on fast food through the program. This legislation comes as the Trump administration continues to face criticism and a lawsuit for threatening to cut federal administrative funds to Democratic-led states unless they turn over detailed SNAP recipient data.

