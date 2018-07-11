Help the Victims of the Utah Wildfires

Donate to the Utah Red Cross

If there is a specific incident you would like your donation to go to, simply indicate with your donation which reason or wildfire you would like to donate toward.

To help those impacted by the Dollar Ridge Fire or any other wildfire you can donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief at http://www.redcross.org/local/utah or call 1-800-REDCROSS. To make a $10 donation text REDCROSS to 90999.