Life

Help the Victims of the Utah Wildfires

Posted on

Donate to the Utah Red Cross

If there is a specific incident you would like your donation to go to, simply indicate with your donation which reason or wildfire you would like to donate toward.

To help those impacted by the Dollar Ridge Fire or any other wildfire you can donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief at http://www.redcross.org/local/utah or call 1-800-REDCROSS. To make a $10 donation text REDCROSS to 90999.

Watching mountains burn from 10,000 ft lookout. #utahwildfires

A post shared by Milo Childs Campolo (@earth_to_milo) on

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top