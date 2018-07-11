Help the Victims of the Utah Wildfires

Donate to the Utah Red Cross
If there is a specific incident you would like your donation to go to, simply indicate with your donation which reason or wildfire you would like to donate toward.
To help those impacted by the Dollar Ridge Fire or any other wildfire you can donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief at http://www.redcross.org/local/utah or call 1-800-REDCROSS. To make a $10 donation text REDCROSS to 90999.
The last few days have been instead on the #WestValleyFire, but finally seeing progress… Up to 28% containment this morning Thanks to some burnout operations that helped crews hold the line. This view never gets old! 🔥 #wildlandfire #utahwildfires #Burnoutoperations #fightfirewithfire #flamefront #containment #wildlandfirefighters #wff #viewsatwork
