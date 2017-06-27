Help Utah’s Homeless Children Succeed School

X96 and Utah Eye Centers invite you to help the homeless children along the Wasatch Front. Each day over one hundred children

Each day over one hundred children are living at the Road Home Shelters. Help them get ready to go back to school. Stop by Utah Eye Centers in Salt Lake, Bountiful or Ogden, and choose an apple off the Road Home Apple Tree. Each apple reflects a child’s needs for back to school – you can shop for their backpack, clothing, and shoes. Or donate at the RoadHomeAppleTree.com and we’ll do the shopping for you. Help Utah kids go back to school in style! Visit any Utah Eye Centers location for more information!