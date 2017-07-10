Life

X96 I.P.O. | July 9, 2017

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • All-American Rejects “Sweat”
  • Pvris “What’s Wrong”
  • LCD Soundsystem “Call the Police”
  • Arcade Fire “Signs of Life”
  • Queens of the Stone Age “The Way You Used to Do”
  • Cut Copy “Airborne”
  • Baio “Man of the World”
  • Washed Out “Hard to Say Goodbye”
  • Fitness “I Don’t Feel Anything”
  • Phoenix “Ti Amo”
  • Death From Above “Freeze Me”
  • Cage the Elephant “Whole Wide World”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top