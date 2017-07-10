X96 I.P.O. | July 9, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- All-American Rejects “Sweat”
- Pvris “What’s Wrong”
- LCD Soundsystem “Call the Police”
- Arcade Fire “Signs of Life”
- Queens of the Stone Age “The Way You Used to Do”
- Cut Copy “Airborne”
- Baio “Man of the World”
- Washed Out “Hard to Say Goodbye”
- Fitness “I Don’t Feel Anything”
- Phoenix “Ti Amo”
- Death From Above “Freeze Me”
- Cage the Elephant “Whole Wide World”
