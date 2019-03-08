Here’s A Math Trick For Figuring Out Percentages They Didn’t Teach You In School

A British copywriter might want to consider moonlighting as a math professor after sharing his “fascinating little life hack” for figuring out percentages with ease. Posting to Twitter earlier this week, Ben Stephens revealed “x% of y = y% of x,” further explaining, “if you needed to work out 4% of 75 in your head, just flip it and do 75% of 4, which is easier.”

Retweets and likes abounded as the message went viral, with several commenting that the trick is basically “math sorcery”. One user wrote, “every teacher I have ever had has failed me,” while another admitted, “I earn a living as a scientist, juggling numbers every day, and I have never realized this.”