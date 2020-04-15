Here’s How Americans Plan To Spend Those $1200 Stimulus Checks

Around 80 million Americans will start to receive their coronavirus stimulus checks this week, says the US Treasury Department. Of those who have already gotten the money direct deposited into their bank accounts, the majority has begun spending the cash on groceries and at pharmacies, reports The Washington Post. Those whose banking information isn’t on file with the IRS will get a paper check once those start going out later this month. If you’re still waiting on the money, a new tool launched Wednesday to track when the payment will arrive.

