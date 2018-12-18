Life

Here’s How To Get Back At Porch Pirates

Posted on

Porch pirates messed with the wrong guy. After Mark Rober had a package stolen off his stoop, the engineer went to work on making sure the next thief would be easy to find. Rober stuck a GPS in the decoy box, which should be sufficient enough for tracking down the person, but he then took a few extra steps to ensure a lesson is learned. Once opened, the package explodes in a sparkly rain of glitter. Seconds later, a blast of fart spray is fired into the person’s face. The box is outfitted with cameras too, which not only captures an image of the would-be thieves but also gives the victim the satisfaction of witnessing justice served.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top