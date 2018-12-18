Here’s How To Get Back At Porch Pirates

Porch pirates messed with the wrong guy. After Mark Rober had a package stolen off his stoop, the engineer went to work on making sure the next thief would be easy to find. Rober stuck a GPS in the decoy box, which should be sufficient enough for tracking down the person, but he then took a few extra steps to ensure a lesson is learned. Once opened, the package explodes in a sparkly rain of glitter. Seconds later, a blast of fart spray is fired into the person’s face. The box is outfitted with cameras too, which not only captures an image of the would-be thieves but also gives the victim the satisfaction of witnessing justice served.

