Scientists Find Solar System’s Farthest Known Object

Whoa! Astronomers have discovered the object that’s farthest away in the solar system. The pink mass is being called “Farout” because, well, it’s so far out! “Farout” is 120 astronomical units away from Earth. How far is that? It’s about 120 times farther away from us than the sun. It’s so far away and moves so slow, it could take about 1,000 years to orbit the sun.

