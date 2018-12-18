Judge Strikes Down NY Ban On Nunchucks

Good news for any aspiring ninjas out there – a judge has struck down New York’s statewide ban on nunchucks. New York banned nunchucks in 1974 after the weapon began to see more use due to the popularity of Bruce Lee movies. But last week, a Brooklyn judge ruled that the ban was unconstitutional and violated the Second Amendment. The case was brought by a SUNY professor named James Maloney, who created his own nunchucks-based martial art called ‘Shafan Ha Lavan’ and was arrested in 2000 for having nunchucks in his home.

