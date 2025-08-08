Sean Means Movie Review For August 8th, 2025

Freakier Friday • body-swap sequel comedy • theaters • 2 stars

“Freakier Friday” is a 2025 sequel to the original “Freaky Friday,” featuring a four-way body swap between a mother, daughter, and their respective stepfamily as they navigate the challenges of merging their lives.

Directed by: Nisha Ganatra

Starring: Tess Coleman and Anna Coleman

Sketch • Drawings come alive horror comedy • theaters • 3 stars

“Sketch” is a 2025 fantasy comedy film about a young girl whose drawings come to life, leading to chaos in her town as her family races to stop the monsters they inadvertently unleashed.

Directed by: Seth Worley

Starring: Tony Hale, D’Arcy Carden, and Bianca Belle

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley • musician documentary • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

Never-before-seen footage, exclusive voice messages, and accounts from Jeff Buckley’s inner circle paint a captivating portrait of the gifted musician who died tragically in 1997, having only released one album.

Directed by: Amy Berg

Starring: Jeff Buckley, Mary Guibert, and Ben Harper

Weapons • horror-thriller with missing kids • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

“Weapons” is an upcoming horror film directed by Zach Cregger, centered around the mysterious disappearance of 17 children from a classroom, set to be released on August 8, 2025.

Directed by: Zach Cregger

Starring: Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, and Aiden Ehrenreich

