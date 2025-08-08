Boners of the Day For August 8th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: SHE SAID, ‘FEMALES SHOULDN’T BE IN OFFICE.’ GUESS WHAT SHE DID NEXT?

Daughter of Rep. Andy Biggs, Mylie Biggs, is now running for a position in the Arizona state legislature despite claiming that a women’s rightful place should be in the home. On a podcast on August 6th, 2024. Mylie stated “I don’t know if females should be in office.” Then on July 1st, 2025; Mylie posted on X (formally twitter), “I am Mylie Biggs. I am running for State Senate in LD 14. And I’m grateful to run with great conservatives, Representatives Hendrix and Powell! Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.” My parents taught me to love my country, the Constitution, and to value my freedoms. I’ve watched so many good people in my life serve this country in the military and in public office. I too seek to serve. I love my Father in Heaven and strive to do His will. “As He died to make men holy, let us live to make men free.”

Boner Candidate #2: WHEN YOU ARE 10 YEARS OLD AND YOU’RE REALLY SCARED YOU NEED SOMEONE WHO WILL TELL YOU TO ‘SHUT THE F*** UP.’

A video has gone viral after a distressed 10 year old girl was being escorted into an ambulance when Long Island Fire Chief told the girl to “shut the f**k up.” The mother of the girl states “He was supposed to protect her and help her, not verbally abuse her.” She now fears that her daughter can no longer trust in the police and fire department and has now been traumatized. The video has now reached over 4.5 million views on tiktok and the fire department has claimed that this event has been notified to eternal affairs.

Boner Candidate #3: ENOUGH WITH THE FLYING DILDOS ALREADY!

It has happened again, an adult sex toy was thrown into the court of another WNBA game. WNBA player Sophie Cunningham claims that the adult toy hit her and she is outraged by it. Kelsey Mitchell was interviewed about the incident in which they replied “We don’t know who those people are … We can’t control everybody actions. To the person or people who think, you know, it’s cool, hats off to you. And, you know, to the higher power, I hope they keep praying for you.” She also adds “To those fans who disrespect us, I like to think that you guys, you know, hope to apologize sooner rather than later.”

