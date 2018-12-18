Life

Tumblr’s Adult Content Ban Is In Place

Just like that, Tumblr became a place with no adult content. The change happened on Monday. On December 3rd, Tumblr announced the December 17th ban on adult material including sexual acts, exposed genitals, and female ‘presenting nipples.’ Those posts are being hidden as their automated system goes through to flag all of the content that breaks the new rules. There has been a lot of backlash from users. Some criticized the ban on female nipples while male nipples remain ok. Other remarked that the flagging system isn’t working because regular posts of dogs, cats and turtles were marked as inappropriate.

