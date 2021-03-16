Here’s How To Score A Free Krispy Kreme Donut This Week

Everyone loves free stuff, right? Especially when it’s a donut!

Krispy Kreme is giving out free donuts today and tomorrow in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

The only thing you have to do to get your lucky hands on the free treat is wearing green to any Krispy Kreme location and ta-da, free donut!

Starting TOMORROW, 3/16, our O'Riginal Glaze goes GREEN! 🍩💚 For two days only, you won't want to miss out on this lucky treat! 🍀 #krispykreme Participating US & CAN shops only. Available 3/16 & 3/17. All other flavors, info & to be order click here https://t.co/HkYiob0oLR pic.twitter.com/tPx5QdvZaS — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 15, 2021

The donut chain has added a few new St. Patrick’s Day-themed donuts to their collection including, Lucky Unicorn, Lucky Sprinkles, Lucky Leprechaun, and Lucky Gold Coins.

What’s your favorite type of donut? Some people only like donuts in the morning, are you that person or can you eat them any time of day?