Here’s How To Score A Free Krispy Kreme Donut This Week

Everyone loves free stuff, right? Especially when it’s a donut!

Krispy Kreme is giving out free donuts today and tomorrow in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

The only thing you have to do to get your lucky hands on the free treat is wearing green to any Krispy Kreme location and ta-da, free donut!

The donut chain has added a few new St. Patrick’s Day-themed donuts to their collection including, Lucky Unicorn, Lucky Sprinkles, Lucky Leprechaun, and Lucky Gold Coins.

What’s your favorite type of donut? Some people only like donuts in the morning, are you that person or can you eat them any time of day?

