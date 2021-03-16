Rockstar Pays $10K to Modder Who Fixed GTA Loading Times

Rockstar Games is rewarding a modder for their help.
The company paid a modder $10,000 who helped identify how to fix loading times for Grand Theft Auto Online.
The modder created a fix and was able to increase loading time for the game up to 70% faster.
Rockstar awarded the modder $10,000 for his work as part of their Bug Bounty program.
Do you play any Rockstar games? What else could they fix to improve the online gaming experience?
