Tinder Will Soon Allow Users to Perform Background Checks on Potential Dates

Tinder has said that it will soon allow its users to perform background checks on potential dates.

Users will be able to view a person’s possible criminal history by entering their username or phone number.

This would include arrest records, history of violence and abuse, restraining orders, and other crimes.

The company made a “significant” contribution to Garbo, which provides historical information about violence and abuse, the company said.https://t.co/TUbfdl7Y2Z — WDTN (@WDTN) March 16, 2021

This new feature will initially only be available in the U.S.

Tinder is owned by Match Group, which also owns Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid, and Hinge. These other services will receive the same background check feature in the future.

