Life

TikToker Thinks He’s an Only Child, Finds Out He Has 30 Siblings After Taking DNA Test

Posted on

Andy, a TikToker from Atlanta, Georgia, responded to a question asking if anyone had taken a DNA Ancestry test and uncovered a family secret.

Andy took a DNA test and uncovered 30 family secrets

He found out his dad was not his dad and that his biological dad was a sperm donor.

@kingnabil69

Reply to @nikkii1776

♬ original sound – Andy Nabil

Hence, how he has 30 siblings now.

Talk about a little goes a long way!

Andy is in the process of meeting his siblings.

Have you ever uncovered a family secret?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top