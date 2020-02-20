Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In March

Stock up the snacks and sodas and get that sofa groove ready, here’s what’s coming to Netflix next month. Right out of the gate on the first, subscribers can start streaming Corpse Bride, Donnie Brasco, Goodfellas, He’s Just Not That Into You, Hook, Space Jam, The Shawshank Redemption, and ZZ Top’s new biopic, “That Little Ol’ Band from Texas.” Halfway through March 2020, “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” becomes available. Several seasons kick off including “Castlevania”, “Paradise PD”, “Dirty Money”, and “Ozark.” If you haven’t checked out “Black Panther”, “The Waterboy”, “Men in Black” I and II, “The Men Who Stare at Goats”, “Coraline”, or the “Kill Bill” movies, you better hurry; they’re getting pulled.
March 1
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Go! Go! Cory Carson season 2
GoodFellas
Haywire
He’s Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman season 3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine’s Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
March 4
Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
March 5
Castlevania season 3
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors
March 6
Guilty
I am Jonas
Paradise PD: Part 2
The Protector season 3
Spenser Confidential
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City
Ugly Delicious season 2
March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream
March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
Marc Maron: End Times Fun
March 11
The Circle Brazil
Dirty Money season 2
Last Ferry
On My Block season 3
Summer Night
March 12
Hospital Playlist
March 13
100 Humans
BEASTARS
Bloodride
Elite season 3
Go Karts
Kingdom season 2
Lost Girls
The Valhalla Murders
Women of the Night
March 15
Aftermath
March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business season 3
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
All American season 2
Black Lightning season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom
March 18
Lu Over the Wall
March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved
Feel Good
March 20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
Archibald’s Next Big Thing season 2
Buddi
Dino Girl Gauko season 2
Greenhouse Academy season 4
The Letter for the King
Maska
The Platform
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Ultras
Tiger King
March 23
Sol Levante
March 25
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
Curtiz
The Occupant (Hogar)
Signs
YooHoo to the Rescue Season 3
March 26
7SEEDS: Part 2
Blood Father
Unorthodox
March 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 2
The Decline
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
Il processo
Killing Them Softly
Ozark season 3
There’s Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
Uncorked
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.