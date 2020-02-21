‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Begins Production

Netflix has begun production on a second season of its hit show The Witcher. The new eight-episode season will include at least seven new cast members, include Game of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju. The Witcher was the second-most-watched Netflix show of 2019, despite only being released in mid-December. The new season is expected to premiere sometime in 2021.

