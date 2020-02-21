These Movies Turn 20 Years Old In 2020

This list might be a big reality check for you. Global Grind was nice enough to put out a list of movies turning 20 years old in 2020. All of these movies were released at the turn of the century. Miss Congeniality, Love And Basketball, Bring It On, Rugrats In Paris, Final Destination, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Meet The Parents, Charlie’s Angels, and Coyote Ugly all were released 20 years ago. Scary Movie, Castaway, Gladiator and American Psycho were also released in 2000.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.