You Can Now Order A Harley Quinn Frappuccino Off The Starbucks Secret Menu

If Newton was alive today, his fourth law would say that for every hit movie in theaters, there’s a drink named after it at Starbucks. Thanks to a recipe concocted by totallythebomb.com, here’s how you can get a Harley Quinn Frappuccino from the coffee chain’s secret menu. As always, make sure the location isn’t busy and tip well. Start with strawberry puree on the bottom of the cup, then have your barista make a Strawberry Frappuccino with vanilla bean and hazelnut syrup. Top with whipped cream. To get the Birds Of Prey character’s signature colors, sprinkle matcha powder on half of the whip, adding dried dragon fruit to the other side.

