The Most Expensive Cities To Live In The US

If you live in, or are planning to move to one of these cities, you might want to start a side hustle. Crunching the numbers from Investopedia and Zillow, here are the most expensive cities in the United States to call home. No surprise, New York City is on the list, where the average home runs $1 million. Investopedia says the Big Apple has the national average beat by 120 percent. Home prices are even higher in San Francisco, and the median rent clocks in at $4,312 per month, reveals Zillow. The cost of living is a huge issue in Honolulu, Washington DC, and Boston. Groceries, utilities, and healthcare bills all come at a premium in these cities.

