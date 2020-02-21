BYU Vaulter Pierces ‘Package’ with Pole in Disturbing Accident

In a story that’s guaranteed to make every man within earshot cross his legs and double over in sympathetic pain, a college pole vaulter suffered a painful injury when his pole pierced his scrotum. The squirm-worthy incident occurred Monday when 21-year-old Zach McWhorter was practicing at Brigham Young University, authorities say. Although McWhorter successfully completed a vault, his pole didn’t fall properly, remaining vertical just long enough for the student to fall back down onto it, package-first. Fortunately, McWhorter’s father — who’s not only his coach but also a urologist — was on hand. “I could see right through my scrotum,” McWhorter says. “Immediately after the incident, we got in his car and drove to the hospital and he sewed me up. It required 18 stitches.” Asked if the incident left him with any permanent damage, McWhorter said, “One day, we’ll find out if they function or not.”

