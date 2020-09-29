Hershey’s Chocolate Beer Is Coming Soon

If you love chocolate and you love beer, you’re about to be a happy person.

Yuengling is teaming up with Hershey’s for a chocolate beer and now the new brew is getting a wide release.

Will it be available in your state? https://t.co/UmZEDwmiS6 — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) September 29, 2020

The two first got together for the Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter drink last year and fans loved it.

You’ll have to travel out of Utah, though. It’ll be released in: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia.